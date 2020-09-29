Tennessee Titans close facility amid NFL's first coronavirus outbreak

The NFL announced Tuesday that three players and five staffers from the Tennessee Titans tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the temporary closure of the team's facility, ESPN reports.

Why it matters: It's the league's first outbreak during the season, which is not taking place in a "bubble," like the NBA and MLS, and looks set to test if its coronavirus protocols will hold.

As of Tuesday, everyone who has tested positive is currently asymptomatic.

The Minnesota Vikings are also pausing in-person activities, as they played the Titans this past weekend. They have recorded no positive tests so far.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious-disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the league and players’ union said, according to the Washington Post. “All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

The state of play: Players who are asymptomatic (and stay that way) but test positive, are allowed to return to to the game 10 days after the positive test or get two negative tests within five days.

What's next: No decision has been made about this weekend's games for both teams.