Steel prices hit lowest level in a year

After hitting record highs last year, U.S. steel prices are now rolling over fast, a possible sign of light at the end of the inflation tunnel.

Why it matters: Prices for commodities — which are key contributors to the current inflationary surge — typically filter into consumer prices over time.

The big picture: The decline in steel prices is a good signal that lower car prices could be in the cards later this year, since much of the hot-rolled steel coils produced in the U.S. are stamped into auto bodies.

That could have huge implications for inflation (and offset some of those higher rents Emily wrote about). New and used vehicle prices were the second-largest contributor to January's 7.5% annual surge in the Consumer Price Index.

By the numbers: Benchmark futures prices for U.S. hot-rolled coils of steel hit $1,135 on Friday, the lowest level in a year. They're down more than 40% from their peak of nearly $2,000 in August.

