Not all states are behind on coronavirus testing

Caitlin OwensAndrew Witherspoon
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Some states — generally those without major coronavirus outbreaks — are doing enough testing for now, at least according to one metric.

Between the lines: Although the U.S. as a whole still falls far short of where it needs to be on testing, several individual states are testing enough people to put their positive rate at or below 10% of the total number of people tested — an important indicator of whether the state can successfully identify new outbreaks.

The big picture: The World Health Organization has recommended that coronavirus testing should be prolific enough that only 10% or less of the tests come back positive, according to NPR, although some experts say the rate should be even lower.

  • That indicates that a large enough testing net is being cast to catch all of the infections in the community, which is key to then stopping the spread of the virus.
  • “If you have a very high positive rate, it means that there are probably a good number of people out there who have the disease who you haven’t tested,” Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, recently told the New York Times.
  • “You want to drive the positive rate down, because the fundamental element of keeping our economy open is making sure you’re identifying as many infected people as possible and isolating them," he added.

Yes, but: Outbreaks are not static, and states that are testing a small portion of their population, yet have a low positive rate, could be overwhelmed by cases down the road.

Testing shortages have led to tests generally being reserved for health care workers and the sickest patients, meaning that a lot of mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic people aren't being tested at all.

  • We're also not yet doing surveillance testing on the scale needed.
  • Some states — like New York or Massachusetts — are completing more tests than others after adjusting for population, but still have a higher positivity rate. That means that those states have a much larger caseload than others, and thus need to test more.

What we're watching: As states begin to lift social distancing measures, those who do so while their positive rate is still high will be particularly vulnerable to new outbreaks.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France and Spain became the latest countries to announce plans to ease coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, as global cases topped 3.1 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 217,000, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 928,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 1 million from nearly 5.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 232,000).

Fadel Allassan

Fauci: Everyone who needs a test should be able to get one by June

Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday that every American who needs a coronavirus test should be able to get one by the end of May or beginning of June.

Why it matters: Testing increased last week after hitting a plateau, but it's still not close to the level needed to safely reopen the country. The White House unveiled a plan on Monday that lays out how the administration will work with state governments and the private sector to expand testing.

Margaret Talev

Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index, Week 7: Americans fear economic collapse

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Nearly nine in 10 Americans now worry about the U.S. economy collapsing, a view that transcends party lines, according to the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

While three-fourths also fear their communities reopening too soon, there's a massive gulf between how Democrats and Republicans view the threat.

