State Republicans seek to reign in voting reforms after Biden's victory

Trump supporters outside of the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta in November 2020. Photo: Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Republican lawmakers in key states that President-elect Biden won have vowed to crack down on voting reforms implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic that made it easier for Americans to vote, according to AP.

Why it matters: The popular reforms contributed to this year's record turnout and did not produce widespread fraud as claimed by President Trump and his supporters, according to the Department of Justice.

Context: Attorney General Bill Barr told AP in early December that the department did not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The big picture:

  • Georgia: Republicans in Georgia, which Biden narrowly won, proposed requiring a photo ID when voting absentee, a ban on drop boxes and requiring an excuse for mail voting.
    • Georgia's two U.S. Senate runoffs in January will take place under current law.
  • Pennsylvania: Republicans, who hold a majority in both Pennsylvania legislative chambers, are discussing reforming a law that extends mail voting to all registered voters by instead requiring an excuse to receive a ballot in the mail.
  • Michigan: Republican legislators held a hearing where lawyers for Trump baselessly alleged widespread voting irregularities, and the Democratic Secretary of State warned that might led into new voting rules.

Of note: Some Republican-held states are instead attempting to make it easier for Americans to vote.

  • In Ohio, Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose told AP that he hopes to expand early voting locations and add an online option for requesting absentee ballots.

Go deeper: Georgia's early voting for Senate seats starts with heavy turnout

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Dec 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Democrats in Georgia runoff shatter quarterly Senate fundraising record

Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia's U.S. Senate Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff each raised more than $100 million in the last quarter of 2020, shattering fundraising records and eclipsing their Republican rivals in the race, new filings show, per the Federal Elections Commission and CNN.

Why it matters: The figures reflect the largest single-quarter totals by any candidate in U.S. Senate history, beating the $57 million South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison raised earlier this year during his failed bid for the Senate.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
5 hours ago - World

The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Vaccinating the world will be perhaps the single greatest global challenge of 2021, and that process is now beginning in earnest.

The big picture: If you're reading this in Europe, the U.S. or one of several other wealthy countries, you will probably have access to a vaccine in 2021. But if you're in a lower-income country, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, you could be waiting until 2023.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated 19 hours ago - Economy & Business

Voice boomed before Music City explosion

Photo: Elliott Anderson/The Tennessean via Reuters

Police say a spooky audio recording boomed from an RV parked in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, just before the vehicle blew up and turned a historic stretch of the bar-lined tourist district into a glass-strewn shambles.

  • Officers, responding to a 5:30 a.m. CT call for shots fired, encountered the RV as the recording played, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a televised briefing.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow