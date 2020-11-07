The record-breaking voter turnout

This year's turnout rate of the voting-eligible population eclipsed elections in most Americans' lifetimes, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: The latest figure (61.7%) stands only a few points away from breaking a 60-year-old record set in 1960 (63.8%).

If the current projection of 66.4% holds, 2020 turnout will be the highest since 1900, when 73.7% of eligible Americans cast ballots: "But America had a much smaller voting pool over a century ago. Women did not yet have the right to vote, nor did Asian Americans and many Native Americans," the Post notes.

Records from 1980 were broken in at least 31 states.

