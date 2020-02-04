What we're watching: The big question is whether Trump follows Clinton’s lead, and not only focuses on his forthcoming agenda and recent accomplishments — like passing USMCA and signing "phase one" of the U.S.-China trade deal — but also fights the urge to take a premature victory lap on surviving impeachment.

What they're saying: Not one Republican senator Axios spoke with on Monday said they think Trump should bring up impeachment.

Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana: "I think we've been talking about it for so long, and I think he needs to stick with the agenda. And he'll do quite well. ... I'd say health care is number one."

"I think that our country is dying for bipartisanship. And so, if he can stress those things that we can all agree upon: How do we lower the cost of health care? How do we do an infrastructure package? ... I think those are all things that he'd be wise to speak to." Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida: "I wouldn’t [bring up impeachment]. ... We haven't taken the vote yet and I think he has a lot of positive things to talk about. ... I just think there's no way you talk about impeachment and that not be the takeaway."

Our thought bubble: Trump has a lot of fodder to boast about tonight — from taking out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Iranian general Qassem Soleimani to rolling out his Middle East peace deal.

But several Republican senators and administration officials tell Axios they don’t think Trump can help himself, and will resort to attacking Democrats on impeachment, like he has on the campaign trail and on Twitter.

What to watch: Administration officials say Trump will spend a decent portion of his address spotlighting his special guests in the audience.

Last year, he invited famous astronaut Buzz Aldrin, brain cancer patient Grace Eline, and Alice Johnson, a woman to whom he had recently granted clemency, among others.

