Khashoggi's fiancée to attend Trump's State of the Union

The fiancee of murdered Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz speaks during an exclusive interview in Washington
Hatice Cengiz speaks during an exclusive interview in Washington, United States on May 18, 2019. (

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) announced Monday that he's taking researcher Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, as his guest to this week's State of the Union.

Driving the news: It's an attempt to press President Trump to step up action against Saudi Arabia for its role in his death. A CIA report concluded in November 2018 that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered in October 2018 of that year in the country's consulate in Turkey. The prince denies doing so.

The big picture: The State Department announced last April that it would ban 16 Saudi nationals from entering the U.S. over their roles in his death.

  • Connolly, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has introduced the Protection of Saudi Dissidents Act to hold the country accountable for Khashoggi's murder.
  • The legislation would prohibit arms sales to Saudi security services for 120 days and every 120 days thereafter until the country meets certain human rights conditions
  • It would also require a report on whether Saudi authorities engaged in intimidation or harassment of Khashoggi or any individual in the U.S. and for the intelligence community to report on whether it fulfilled its duty to warn the journalist of an impending threat against him. 

What they're saying: "Hatice's courage to sit in the House Chamber Tuesday night should serve as a clarion call to the President that no matter how high it goes, Saudi Arabia must be held accountable for the murder of this loving father and fiancée, respected journalist, U.S. resident, my constituent, and reformer," Connolly said. "Congress has acted. Now too must the President."

  • Axios has contacted the Trump administration for comment.

