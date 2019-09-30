Stories

CBS interview: Saudi crown prince denies ordering Khashoggi's killing

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 18. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) denied to CBS News' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast Sunday that he ordered the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. But he said Khashoggi's killing had been a "mistake."

Why it matters: Per CBS, this is the crown prince's first on-camera interview about Khashoggi's murder. A CIA report concluded with "high confidence last November that MBS did order the killing of Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Turkey in October 2018. A UN investigator recommended in June a further probe into the crown prince's role.

The big picture: President Trump and members of his administration have publicly stood by the Saudis, though several senators Republican and Democratic senators believe MBS was complicit in what happened.

  • AP notes that Saudi Arabia put 11 people charged in Khashoggi's killing on trial in a secret hearing and that nobody has been convicted for his death.
  • A judge in New York ordered federal agencies last month to urgently release thousands of pages of documents related to Khashoggi's killing.
