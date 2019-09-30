Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) denied to CBS News' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast Sunday that he ordered the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. But he said Khashoggi's killing had been a "mistake."

Why it matters: Per CBS, this is the crown prince's first on-camera interview about Khashoggi's murder. A CIA report concluded with "high confidence last November that MBS did order the killing of Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Turkey in October 2018. A UN investigator recommended in June a further probe into the crown prince's role.