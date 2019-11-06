Democrats flipped Virginia's state Senate and House of Delegates on Tuesday, while Kentucky Democrat Andy Beshear held a razor-thin lead over his Trump-backed opponent and the Republicans looked like they were holding on to the Mississippi governor's mansion.

The big picture: Democrats' win in Virginia adds control of the House of Delegates and the state Senate, to the governor's mansion. President Trump used the House impeachment inquiry against him as a political rallying cry in Mississippi and Kentucky gubernatorial races — but its success in campaigns has yet to be seen.