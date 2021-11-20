In Minnesota and Nevada, officials are launching initiatives to explain how audits work. In California, they're erecting glass walls to allow people to easily watch ballot counting.

Around the country, state election officials are taking targeted actions to build trust in and answer questions about voting processes for the 2022 midterm elections — their best chance to blunt disinformation and bogus attempts to overturn results.

Why it matters: The midterms could provide the nation a chance to reset from the chaos of 2020.

Or they could fuel more unrest and distrust, setting the country up for another attempt to overturn the 2024 presidential election.

Elections officials are preparing for the worst.

"The worst case scenario is we lose America as we know it, we lose democracy as we know it," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) told Axios.

When asked how close states are to having partisan legislatures refuse to back reliable election results, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber (D) told Axios: "I think we're at the brink. And the question is whether or not people will jump."

Details: Axios spoke to six top state election officials, including four in states facing Trump-backed candidates for secretary of state: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada.

Each elections official emphasized the importance of educating voters about voting rules, audits, ballot machines and certification processes in the face of rampant misinformation.

They're working with local officials, but also across state and party lines to talk through ways to address misinformation.

Despite growing political divides over how elections should be run, Benson said she works closely with Republican secretaries of state, such as those in Kansas, Ohio, Georgia and Iowa, to identify best practices.

Officials are encouraging voters to pay attention to who is running for election-related positions next year — elected positions that often go overlooked but now come with high stakes.

What they're saying: In 2020, "what we saw was a bunch of amateur stuff, like throwing it at the wall to see what stuck," said Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D). In 2022, she expects the efforts to be "more sophisticated ... as sort of a practice run for 2024."

Benson said she and other state officials are preparing for a range of outcomes over the next two general election cycles — from smooth sailing to successful attempts to overturn results in some places.

Some worry that they do not have enough funds coming from their state to fight misinformation — or enough time. Hobbs said the Arizona Legislature “has made it clear that they don't want our office to use funds for public education."

"We have limited resources and time," said Mark Wlaschin, Nevada's deputy secretary of state for elections.

The big picture: Election officials continue to get death threats from radicalized Trump voters.

In Virginia's elections earlier this month, there was a notable increase in partisan volunteers showing up at polling stations to keep an eye on voters — a trend being mirrored in Georgia and other states.

to keep an eye on voters — a trend being mirrored in Georgia and other states. More partisan candidates are running for local and state election offices, where they would have a direct impact on how Election Day runs.

Although none have passed, there have been at least 10 bills introduced at the state level that would allow partisan actors to overturn election results.

The other side: While most officials focused on recent actions taken by Trump followers, they added that anyone politicizing election processes — on either side of the aisle — can add fuel to the fire.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) — a prime target of Trump's 2020 ire — told Axios that protests by Democrats over a recently passed elections bill in Georgia were overhyped.

Raffensperger defended some of the changes as moving toward objective criteria — such as requiring driver's licenses as proof of identity rather than signature matching. He said they will help prevent accusations of fraud as Georgia comes into the spotlight as a new swing state.

He also accused Democrat Stacey Abrams of creating her own "stolen election claim narrative" after her loss in the Georgia governor's race in 2018. (Seth Bringman, a spokesman for Abrams, responded that "Stacey’s work for free and fair elections helped restore much of the faith that was broken" in 2018.)

What to watch: Despite their concerns, multiple officials underscored their faith in American voters to choose nonpartisan election officials rather than those who would attempt to overthrow elections in the future.