Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Exclusive: STAT News plans major expansion following banner year

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

STAT News is planning a big expansion next year, thanks in part to explosive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The big picture: The health, medicine and science outlet brought in over $10 million in revenue this year — up about 66% from last year, executives tell Axios. It plans to increase staff by roughly 40% next year to help launch new data products, events and custom reports.

STAT was one of the first U.S. outlets to begin seriously covering the pandemic in January. It went from roughly 1.5 million monthly uniques prior to the pandemic to 23 million in March.

  • Traffic is now at a steady 6 million monthly uniques over the past few months, which STAT co-founder and executive editor Rick Berke anticipates will be the site's "new normal."
  • "We were poised for by far our most successful year, but covid propelled us a lot faster,' Berke says, noting that the company plans to expand its coverage to Europe next year.

Between the lines: STAT was also one of the first outlets in the U.S. to drop its paywall for COVID-19 coverage. The boom in traffic prompted the company to begin accepting donations.

  • Berke says the company has received "tens of thousands" of donations this year, a surprising standalone revenue stream for the company.
  • The company has quickly become one of the most trusted news sources amid the pandemic. That includes STAT’s Helen Branswell, a top infectious disease reporter.
  • "These are stories you can't just throw at a reporter and expect them to understand," says Berke.

STAT's explosive growth has caught the attention of advertisers, even though it makes most of its money selling subscriptions to its paywalled news product STAT+. While most companies are reeling from advertiser losses, STAT says it's seen a huge uptick in its ads businesses, as well as events.

  • Total ad deal volume increased 33% year-over-year. Event revenue overall in 2019 was more than $1 million and grew 30% this year.
  • The company is planning to add a third virtual summit to its events lineup next year, focused on breakthrough science in July, per STAT's Chief Revenue Officer Angus Macaulay. Sponsorships for the events are mostly sold out, Berke says.

It's also planning to launch two new products catered to high-end users. The first, which will likely be accessible to subscribers, is a data service that would allow subscribers to sort through complicated data sets, like clinical trials data.

  • The second is to expand its series of deep-dive reports into topics like remote patient monitoring and Chinese biotech that are sold for hundreds of dollars to individuals, or via a group license.

STAT's mission is to cover complicated topics in a way that's both sexy and relatable. Prior to the launch of STAT, most high-end coverage of those topics was found in medical journals.

  • The company is in talks to license the rights to its 80-minute documentary film about a double-amputee and MIT scientist who creates brain-controlled robotic limbs. It's closing in on a deal with a linear TV network. That deal, if brokered, would also allow STAT to sell the film to a streamer.

Flashback: STAT owners John Henry and Linda Pizzuti Henry funded the creation of STAT in 2015 after the pair purchased The Boston Globe and a few other smaller properties from New York Times in 2013 for $70 million.

  • In an interview, Pizzuti Henry, who was named CEO of the Globe this month, said STAT helps to diversify their portfolio of mostly Boston-based outlets.
  • "Having a mix of audiences that we can appeal to is important," she said, recognizing that the pandemic has been a boon to STAT, but tougher on local media.

Niche media outlets have found some success in the past few years, targeting small but loyal audiences and charging them for high-end content.

  • "We don't pretend to be biggest, but we like to think that every day we have stories no one else has about health and medicine that are authoritative and provocative and rigorous and ambitious," Berke said.

What's next: Pizzuti Henry says that she and her husband, who are also principal owners of the Boston Red Sox, have no plans to sell STAT, and that they are doing research now to invest in other new niche media startups.

Go deeper

Marisa FernandezMaria Arias
Updated 14 hours ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Wyoming on Monday became the latest state to implement a mask mandate to fight COVID-19, amid a steep spike in cases across the country.

The big picture: States are reintroducing mitigation efforts like closing businesses and advising people to stay home as the U.S. averages the most daily cases of any point in the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
13 hours ago - Health

Moderna, Pfizer decline WH invitation for COVID-19 "vaccine summit"

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is hosting a "vaccine summit" on Tuesday that will include President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, pharmacies and logistics companies, but not any vaccine manufacturer representatives.

The big picture: Moderna and Pfizer declined the White House’s invitation, Stat News first reported. But a senior administration official said Monday that the administration ultimately deemed the vaccine manufacturers presence “not appropriate” due to their pending EUA applications.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
23 hours ago - Health

"The Fauci effect": Medical school applications up 18% since last year

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Applications to medical schools have surged nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic in a trend that some admissions officers are calling the "Fauci effect," NPR reports.

By the numbers: The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) says applications are up 18% this year overall.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow