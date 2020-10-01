35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Former Afghanistan commander Stanley McChrystal endorses Joe Biden

Ret. Gen. Stanley McChrystal endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on MSNBC Thursday.

Why it matters: McChrystal came under fire in 2010 during the Obama administration after a Rolling Stone article quoted him as mocking some top civilian officials — including Biden. The general apologized to Biden but was ultimately pushed to resign.

  • The general wrote in a 2010 statement on his resignation that he continued to "strongly support the president's strategy in Afghanistan," and that it was out of respect for the mission that he resigned.

What they're saying: McChrystal first endorsed Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) in the 2020 Democratic primaries. He told MSNBC on Thursday that he's always had respect for President Obama and Biden, and that the 2010 event was "more smoke than fire."

  • "I think my willingness to endorse him now should signal to people that there was a respectful relationship then, and just how important I think it is to replicate that kind of relationship between senior military leaders now."

McChrystal continued: "I worked most closely with President Obama and Vice President Biden when I commanded in Afghanistan, and I had policy differences at times ... But in every instance, they listened. In every instance, they took in my view."

  • "In every instance, I felt that they were trying to make the best decision based on all the information they had and based upon a bedrock of values."

Between the lines: McChrystal's endorsement comes weeks after The Atlantic reported that President Trump called members of the military "suckers," drawing major backlash.

His bottom line: "We have to believe in our values. You have to believe that your commander and chief, at the end of the day, is someone that you can trust, and I can trust Joe Biden," McChrystal said.

Go deeper

Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot said on Tuesday he would vote for Joe Biden over Trump, citing the Democratic nominee's character.

Why it matters: Racicot, who once served as the chair of the Republican National Committee, joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammondJonathan Swan
Sep 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What to watch in tonight's debate

Joe Biden (left) and President Trump (right) are facing off in Cleveland for the first presidential debate. Photos: Alex Wong (of Biden) and David Hume Kennerly (of Trump)/Getty Images

President Trump will try to break Joe Biden's composure by going after his son Hunter and other family members in tonight's first presidential debate — a campaign source tells Axios "nothing will be off the table" — while Biden plans to stick to the economy, coronavirus and new revelations about how Trump avoided paying taxes.

Driving the news: Biden and Trump are set to debate at 9pm ET at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and it will be moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Sep 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top videos from last night's presidential debate

The most-talked about videos from Sept. 30's first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden: