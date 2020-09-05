16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump slams Fox News reporter who confirmed parts of Atlantic story

President Trump lashed out at Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin, who confirmed parts of a story in The Atlantic that revealed, based on anonymous sources, that the president in 2018 called American service members buried at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France "losers."

What they're saying: "All refuted by many witnesses. Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment. @FoxNews is gone!" Trump tweeted late Friday night.

  • Griffin's reporting, which also relied on anonymous sourcing, said that Trump called the Vietnam War "stupid" and argued that anyone who fought in it was a "sucker."
  • Trump rebuked The Atlantic's story on Thursday, telling reporters "if people really exist that would have said that, they’re lowlifes and they’re liars. And I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes. There is nobody that respects them more..."
  • White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a briefing on Friday: "The story in the Atlantic has been categorically debunked by eyewitnesses and contemporaneous documents."

Reality check: While the president publicly criticizes anonymous sources, his White House often permits them outright.

  • It's not unusual for White House press calls or briefings to be conducted with the agreement that speakers be referred to as "senior administration officials" in subsequent reporting.

The other side: Griffin told Fox News on Saturday, "I can tell you that my sources are unimpeachable. I feel very confident with what we have reported at FOX."

  • "Not every line of The Atlantic article did I confirm, but I would say that most of the descriptions and the quotes in that Atlantic article I did find people who were able to confirm and so you know I feel very confident in my reporting," she added.

Axios has reached out to the White House for additional comment.

Jacob Knutson
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: "I never got along with John McCain"

President Trump said at a press conference on Friday that he "never got along with John McCain" and "disagreed" with the late senator on a number of policies, but still "respected him."

The state of play: Trump was asked if he regrets calling McCain — who was tortured as a prisoner of war in Vietnam — a "loser" in 2015. Trump did not respond as to whether he regrets the statement.

Axios
Sep 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump goes on camera to deny Atlantic story

President Trump talks to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base after returning from Latrobe, Pa., last night. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump, the White House and the Trump campaign all mobilized last night to push back on a damaging article from The Atlantic, by editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, reporting that the president "has repeatedly disparaged the intelligence of service members."

What they're saying: When Trump landed at Andrews Air Force Base last night after a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump told reporters: "To think that I would make statements negative to our military and our fallen heroes, when nobody's done what I've done ... It is a disgraceful situation by a magazine that's a terrible magazine — I don't read it."

Alexi McCammond
Sep 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden to Trump: My son "wasn't a sucker"

During a speech on the latest jobs report, Joe Biden directly addressed President Trump for reportedly calling American war heroes "losers" and "suckers," slamming Trump with a personal anecdote about his late son, Beau.

What they're saying: "When my son volunteered to join the United States military, as the attorney general, and went to Iraq for the year — won the bronze star and other commendations — he wasn’t a sucker," Biden said.

