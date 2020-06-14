24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Stacey Abrams says debate over defunding police is creating a "false choice"

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that the defunding the police debate has drawn people into a "false choice idea."

Why it matters: The movement to defund or abolish police departments pushed by progressive activists has captured headlines in the wake of George Floyd's killing, but prominent Democrats — including Joe Biden and House Majority Whip James Clyburn — have voiced opposition.

What they're saying: "What happened yesterday to Rayshard Brooks was a function of excessive force. A decision that they were either embarrassed or panicked led them to murder a man they knew only had a taser in his hand," Abrams said.

  • "We know that the murder of Breonna Taylor means we have to reform no knock warrants. We know that in the state of Georgia we have to look at the larger judicial issue go the fact that people can use citizen arrest laws to murder men like ahead arbor in the streets so reformation is absolutely important."
  • “We have to have a transformation of how we view the role of law enforcement, how we view the construct of public safety, and how we invest not only in the work that we need them to do to protect us but the work that we need to do to protect and build our communities. And that’s the conversation we’re having: We’ll use different language to describe it, but fundamentally we must have reformation and transformation.”

Atlanta police chief resigns after black man is shot by police

Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields in Atlanta GA. Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields has offered her immediate resignation, one day after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation began its review into the death of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old, black Atlanta resident, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told reporters on Saturday.

What's new: A lawyer for the Brooks family disputed during a news conference Saturday night the official account that the shooting happened after Brooks failed a sobriety test, saying witnesses his team had spoken with did not see this.

Atlanta police officer fired after fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks

The Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot is set ablaze during a protest over his death on Saturday night. Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Atlanta Police have terminated the employment of the white officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, as the restaurant where the unarmed black man died was set ablaze during a protest Saturday night, per the Washington Post.

Driving the news: The death of Brooks triggered a wave of unrest in Atlanta on Saturday night, with the Wendy's restaurant where 27-year-old died the previous evening set ablaze during a demonstration as protesters blocked traffic on a highway close by, AP reports.

Black Lives Matter protests: What you need to know

Protesters outside the Minneapolis 1st Police precinct during a demonstration against police brutality and racism in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The death of Rayshard Brooks, another black man fatally shot by police, outside an Atlanta restaurant became a focal point of anti-racism protests across the U.S. on Saturday.

The big picture: Protesters are highlighting systemic racism issues across the U.S. and pressing states to make changes on what kind of force law enforcement can use on civilians. It has prompted officials to review police conduct.

