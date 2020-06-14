11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

James Clyburn: "Nobody is going to defund the police"

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) pushed back on the idea of defunding the police on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday, insisting that "police have a role to play" and that the system can be restructured and reimagined in order to respond to the current crisis.

Why it matters: Clyburn is the highest-ranking African American in Congress and an important voice in the effort to reform policing at the federal level. He and other Democratic leaders, including Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have voiced opposition to the idea of defunding or abolishing police departments pushed by activists in recent weeks.

What he's saying:

Nobody is going to de-fund the police. We can restructure the police forces. Restructure, re-imagine policing. That is what we are going to do. The fact of the matter is that police have a role to play. What we've got to do is make sure that their role is one that meets the times, one that responds to these communities that they operate in. ... This is a structure that has been developed that we have got to deconstruct. So I wouldn't say defund. Deconstruct our policing. 
— Rep. Clyburn

The big picture: House Democrats unveiled a sweeping police reform bill last week that aims to broaden police accountability, reimagine police training, and ban chokeholds and the use of no-knock warrants in drug cases, among other things. They're aiming to pass the package by the end of June.

Driving the news: Clyburn condemned the shooting of Rayshard Brooks, an unarmed black man who was killed by an Atlanta police officer on Friday night after resisting arrest.

  • "This did not call for lethal force," Clyburn said. "And I don't know what's in the culture that would make this guy do that. It has got to be the culture, it's got to be the system."

Orion Rummler
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The major police reforms that have been enacted since George Floyd's death

NYPD officers watch a George Floyd protest in Manhattan on June 6. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Over two weeks of protests across the U.S. following George Floyd's killing have put pressure on police departments to scale back the force that can be used on civilians and prompted new oversight for officer conduct.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, after George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.

Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Black Lives Matter protests: What you need to know

Protesters outside the Minneapolis 1st Police precinct during a demonstration against police brutality and racism in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The death of Rayshard Brooks, another black man fatally shot by police, outside an Atlanta restaurant became a focal point of anti-racism protests across the U.S. on Saturday.

The big picture: Protesters are highlighting systemic racism issues across the U.S. and pressing states to make changes on what kind of force law enforcement can use on civilians. It has prompted officials to review police conduct.

Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,810,630— Total deaths: 430,550 — Total recoveries — 3,721,731Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,074,526 — Total deaths: 115,436 — Total recoveries: 556,606 — Total tested: 23,040,304Map.
  3. States: Ousted Florida health dept. data scientist creates coronavirus trackerNew York is making the U.S.' coronavirus trends look better than they are.
  4. World: Russia doubles death toll after scrutiny from WHOIndia reports record infection increaseBeijing closes food market amid fears of a second wave.
  5. Business: The pandemic has unleashed a new wave of fraud.
