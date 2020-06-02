St. John's clergy say Trump used "one of our churches as a prop"

Clergy of the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church expressed furor and confusion over President Trump's visit on Monday, which he claimed was to honor the establishment after George Floyd protestors sparked a small fire on the property Sunday night.

The big picture: Park rangers and military police deployed tear gas and physical force to disperse peaceful protestors from Lafayette Park, which surrounds the White House, so Trump could walk to "pay respects" to the church.

St. John’s, which is over 200 years old, is just steps away from the White House and is often referred to as the "church of the presidents."

What they're saying: Mariann Budde, the Episcopal Bishop of Washington, D.C., told the Washington Post on Monday she is "outraged" by the visit.

"We so disassociate ourselves from the messages of this president," she said. "We hold the teachings of our sacred texts to be so so grounding to our lives and everything we do and it is about love of neighbor and sacrificial love and justice."

Trump held a bible in his hand while standing outside the church for only a few minutes. Budde said Trump had "done everything to divide us and has just used one of the most sacred symbols of the Judeo-Christian tradition."

The pastor of St. John's also told Fox News on Monday that he was unaware Trump was coming to the establishment, saying: "I feel like I'm in some alternative universe in a way."