Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Podcast wars heat up

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Spotify's $235 million acquisition of podcast monetization company Megaphone on Tuesday is the latest in an acquisition frenzy that's stirring up the podcast industry.

Why it matters: The past year has seen several key companies invest hundreds of millions of dollars in podcast acquisitions, including Spotify, iHeartMedia, Apple, SiriusXM and others.

Driving the news: Spotify's Megaphone deal comes on the heels of an investment spree by its rivals.

  • iHeartMedia on Friday said it would acquire the rest of Voxnest, a podcast monetization company. (It owned a minority stake in Voxnest prior to the deal.) On Monday, it announced a partnership with audio production company Pushkin to be its exclusive sales partner for many of its most popular podcasts. (Full disclosure: Axios partners with Pushkin to produce its Axios Today podcast, and also works with Megaphone.)
  • SiriusXM's $325 million acquisition of Stitcher closed last month. The deal gave it access to Midroll, a podcast ad company that Stitcher bought in 2015. This summer, the radio giant acquired Simplecast, a podcast management platform that helps podcasters publish, manage and measure their content. It already owns podcast ad company AdsWizz, which it acquired through its purchase of Pandora in 2018.
  • Apple earlier this year reportedly acquired Scout FM, a startup that creates radio-like stations for podcasts. While Apple has long been the king of hosting podcasts, it hasn't invested as much in podcast monetization through ads.

Be smart: Companies like Amazon, Google and others have also made moves into podcasting, but so far, they have not seemed as eager to acquire new firms to build their audio empires. That could change in the future.

The big picture: For now, podcasting is a small but growing advertising medium. The industry as a whole still only brings in less than $1 billion in ad revenue, even though more than 90 million people listen to podcasts monthly, per Edison Research.

  • But just as Google and Facebook bolstered the digital ad market by aggregating lots of ad tech companies, the same thing is beginning to happen in audio.
  • Companies like Spotify, SiriusXM, iHeartMedia and others aim to grow the podcast advertising market by aggregating podcast services together through deals like the ones struck this week and later securing a chunk of the services' revenue for themselves.

What's next: There are still a few independent podcast companies that are likely to get acquired as the podcast industry continues to consolidate.

  • Apple and Sony are among two firms that are eyeing an acquisition of the independent podcasting studio Wondery, Bloomberg reports. Sources tell Bloomberg that Wondery is seeking $300 million to $400 million in a possible sale.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci: Working with the Trump administration has "been very stressful."
  2. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 infections as hospitalizations hit peak
  3. States: White House urges Iowa to tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges
  4. World: EU purchases 200 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kyle Daly
10 mins ago - Technology

Election reality fails to pop GOP's online filter bubble

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Trump administration's fight to question the election's outcome is providing a massive field test of the effectiveness of online echo chambers and filter bubbles.

The state of play: So far, the evidence from the Trump universe shows partisan delusion winning out over objective reality.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
30 mins ago - Health

Biden's Day 1 challenges: The coronavirus

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The coronavirus is not only a life-or-death crisis that will be waiting for President-elect Joe Biden on Day One. It’s a crisis that will keep getting worse every day, making it harder and harder for a new administration to solve.

The big picture: The virus will not know there’s a new president. It will simply keep spreading, and killing people, until we stop it. The challenge of stopping it will be Biden’s first, most urgent order of business. And it will be incredibly difficult.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow