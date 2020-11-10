Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Spotify acquires podcast monetization company Megaphone

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Spotify said Tuesday that it's acquiring Megaphone, one of the top podcast advertising platforms, from Graham Holdings for $235 million. Deal terms were not disclosed.

Why it matters: It's the latest mega-investment Spotify is making into boosting its podcast business. The company has invested hundreds of millions of dollar in buying up podcast companies and exclusive rights to big-name shows.

Details: The deal will help Spotify specifically bolster its podcast advertising strategy.

  • Megaphone, formerly called Panoply Media, was started by The Slate Group in 2015. The company used to produce podcasts, but later pivoted to focus on helping companies with advertising and audience metrics.
  • Megaphone is one of just a few companies that focuses on dynamic ad insertion, meaning the automatic placement of ads within a podcast.
  • Earlier this year, Spotify launched something similar called "streaming ad insertion." This deal will build on that effort.

Be smart: For now, podcasting is a small but growing advertising medium. By aggregating investments in podcast monetization, delivery and content, Spotify aims to grow the podcast advertising industry significantly and secure a chunk of the revenue that goes with it.

The big picture: Its efforts come as rivals continue to try to bolster their own podcast businesses, including SiriusXM, which acquired Spotify's music rival Pandora in 2018, and iHeartMedia, which has recently completed a number of smaller podcast company acquisitions.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The intra-left flashpoints over climate and energy

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Environmentalists are all psyched that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, but tensions on the left could soon come to the surface as Biden starts implementing his energy agenda.

Why it matters: Democrats and the wider left are in the midst of a public reckoning with how progressive the party's stances and message should be.

Kyle Daly
2 hours ago - Technology

European Union hits Amazon with antitrust charges

European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

EU regulators have filed antitrust charges against Amazon, claiming the company is acting anti-competitively when it uses data from sellers on its marketplace to develop its own products.

Why it matters: Europe could seek billions of dollars in fines from Amazon, and regulators' findings could inform the work of U.S. antitrust enforcers. The Federal Trade Commission reportedly started looking into Amazon's treatment of third-party sellers last year.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden transition starts congressional outreach

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Biden transition team is officially reaching out to Democratic lawmakers, telling them that President-elect Biden is eager "to seize this transition period to get started."

Why it matters: The transition is signaling that it wants to work with congressional offices and draw on their expertise — and personnel — to implement Biden's agenda.

