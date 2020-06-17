2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Spotify lands exclusive rights to new Kim Kardashian West podcast

Spotify has inked an exclusive deal to distribute Kim Kardashian West's new podcast, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The deal, unlike Spotify's purchase of "The Ringer" in February and its exclusive arrangement to distribute "The Joe Rogan Experience" beginning this fall, includes female producers and hosts, which could lure a more diverse, female-centric audience to the platform.

Details: The podcast will be co-produced and co-hosted by West and television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, according to the Wall Street Journal, which was first to break the news.

  • A Spotify spokesperson confirmed details of the Journal's report, which notes that the podcast will be adjacent to West's work with the Innocence Project, a nonprofit that focuses on exonerating wrongfully convicted individuals and criminal justice reform.
  • Kardashian West has been studying law to bolster her work with the Innocence Project.
  • She met with President Trump in June 2018 and encouraged him to issue clemency to Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old woman serving a life sentence without parole for a nonviolent drug offense. Trump signed a commutation for Johnson the next week.

Be smart: The deal to exclusively distribute the podcast is especially timely, given the current reckoning for racial injustice, criminal justice and police reform sweeping the U.S.

The big picture: This is Spotify's third major investment in an exclusive podcast this year. The company has invested more than $600 million on acquiring podcast companies and exclusive rights to podcasts in an effort to diversify its business away from streaming music.

Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 8,317,055 — Total deaths: 447,581 — Total recoveries — 4,035,200Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 2,159,446 — Total deaths: 117,663 — Total recoveries: 592,191 — Total tested: 24,937,877Map.
  3. Public health: Americans are having less sex, and COVID-19 will accelerate that trend How to save nursing homes from turning into death traps for the elderly Fauci: "We haven't gotten out of our first wave."
  4. Business: Rep. Jennifer Wexton pushes for PPP transparencyPPP failed to get money where it was most needed.
  5. 🏀 Sports: Inside the NBA's Disney bubble.
  6. World: Beijing slashes 60% of flights amid new outbreak.
Orion Rummler
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Top Democrats express outrage at Bolton allegations, will consult on "next steps"

Bolton at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina on February 17. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) said on Wednesday he plans to discuss "next steps" with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats in light of new allegations in former national security adviser John Bolton's book about President Trump's misconduct in his dealings with foreign leaders.

Driving the news: Bolton writes in his upcoming memoir that House Democrats committed "impeachment malpractice" by not expanding their investigation beyond the Ukraine scandal to include other actions Trump allegedly took to solicit election help from foreign leaders.

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news
2 hours ago - World

Netanyahu privately presents 4 plans for West Bank annexation

Netanyahu points at a map of the Jordan Valley, Sept, 10, 2019. Photo: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented four annexation scenarios in a meeting tonight with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi — from annexing 30% of the West Bank to a more symbolic annexation of a small amount of land, an Israeli official briefed on the meeting tells me.

Why it matters: Netanyahu has vowed to move forward with annexation of at least some territory in the West Bank as soon as July 1. He's been hoping for a green light from the White House, which has said it will only agree if Israel's top leaders are unified behind the plan.

