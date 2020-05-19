Joe Rogan to move podcast exclusively to Spotify

The popular podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience" is moving exclusively to Spotify this year, host Joe Rogan announced on social media Tuesday.

Why it matters, via Axios' Sara Fischer: The move could be a watershed moment for the medium. Most Americans only subscribe to one audio service, but that could change if more podcasts begin to be offered exclusively on certain platforms.

"The Joe Rogan Experience," which features hours-long conversations between Rogan and a wide variety of celebrities, comedians, subject-area experts, and more, is currently the No. 2 most popular show on Apple Podcasts.

Details: The podcast will be available on Spotify on September 1 and become exclusive to the platform later in the year. Shares of Spotify jumped more than 10% on the announcement.

What he's saying:

"It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show. They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now ... I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!"

— Rogan on Instagram