Joe Rogan to move podcast exclusively to Spotify

Joe Rogan. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The popular podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience" is moving exclusively to Spotify this year, host Joe Rogan announced on social media Tuesday.

Why it matters, via Axios' Sara Fischer: The move could be a watershed moment for the medium. Most Americans only subscribe to one audio service, but that could change if more podcasts begin to be offered exclusively on certain platforms.

  • "The Joe Rogan Experience," which features hours-long conversations between Rogan and a wide variety of celebrities, comedians, subject-area experts, and more, is currently the No. 2 most popular show on Apple Podcasts.

Details: The podcast will be available on Spotify on September 1 and become exclusive to the platform later in the year. Shares of Spotify jumped more than 10% on the announcement.

What he's saying:

"It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show. They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now ... I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!"
— Rogan on Instagram

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 4,867,515 — Total deaths: 321,459 — Total recoveries — 1,664,885Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 1,519,986 — Total deaths: 91,179 — Total recoveries: 283,178 — Total tested: 11,834,508Map.
  3. Federal government: Medical journal The Lancet calls claim in Trump's letter to WHO "factually incorrect."
  4. Public health: Arkansas coronavirus outbreak linked to church service, CDC finds.
  5. Climate change: World's daily carbon emissions fell 17% in April during the peak of global lockdowns, study shows.
  6. NASA: Spectators urged to stay home during historic space launch.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: Reopening American health care.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Graham says investigation into Russia probe will be done before election

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday that he plans to finish his committee's investigation into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe by October and release a public report before the election, CNN reports.

Driving the news: Graham sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr and acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell on Tuesday asking them to name the Obama administration officials who requested the identities of members of the Trump campaign or transition team caught up in foreign surveillance reports.

The astronauts bringing spaceflight back to the U.S.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley (front). Photo: SpaceX

Two people — NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken — are about to risk their lives in the name of bringing human spaceflight back to the U.S.

Why it matters: The first crewed SpaceX launch on May 27 is a huge moment for NASA and the U.S. as a whole. When the final test launch takes off, Hurley and Behnken are the ones taking on most of the immediate risk in this historic moment.

