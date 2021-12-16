Sign up for our daily briefing

Spotify acquires Australian podcast tech company Whooshkaa

Spotify on Thursday said it acquired Whooshkaa, a podcast technology platform that specializes in technology for radio broadcasters to turn existing content into podcasts.

Why it matters: The deal will help Whooshkaa expand and will help Spotify grow its ad inventory.

  • The deal "allows us to bring our pent up advertiser demand to a whole host of publishers that we don't work with today in the radio broadcast space," said Spotify's Jay Richman, who heads the company's ads business and platform.

Details: Whooshkaa’s "broadcast-to-podcast" technology will be integrated into Megaphone, a podcast monetization company that Spotify acquired last year for $235 million.

  • Whooshkaa's radio broadcast clients will be able to access Megaphone’s suite of tools and technology. (Megaphone places ads for thousands of podcast publishers.)
  • Whooshkaa's clients are typically large, independent podcasters and media publishers in Australia and Asia. Publishers include the local public broadcasters, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
  • "They use our technology to save them time and to make the hosting process quite quite easy," said Whooshkaa's founder and CEO Rob Loewenthal. Whooshkaa's technology helps radio broadcasters insert advertising into the podcasting content. It makes money via licensing fees or ad revenue shares.
  • Deal terms were not disclosed, but presumably the acquisition was pretty small. A dozen people work at Whooshkaa. A spokesperson confirmed that the deal will not require regulatory review.

The big picture: Spotify has invested heavily in ad tech over the past two years to become a leader in podcast ads. It's spent hundreds of millions of dollars overall on podcast companies that help creators create, distribute and monetize content.

  • In February it launched the Spotify Audience Network, an ad network that combines all of the audio streaming giant's ad inventory. The company says it surpassed €1 billion in advertising revenue in 2021.

Bottom line: "Three years ago, we evolved Spotify's mission from music to audio and we got into podcasting in a big way," said Richman.

  • "The last year has been the year where we've emphasized assembling all these components into the first fully-verticalized audio stack, bringing audio creation, distribution, consumption, and monetization all into one place."

Go deeper: Spotify's plan to dominate audio ads

Audrey Kennedy
8 hours ago - Axios Twin Cities

Screen Time: Ordway president Chris Harrington's queue

Chris Harrington, who took the helm at The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts last month, trusts the YouTube algorithm.

What he's saying: "It's how I catch up on everything at the end of the day," said Harrington, the downtown St. Paul theater's first Black president and CEO. "They always seem to serve me the things I need to check out."

We talked to Harrington about his media habits for work and for fun as part of our Screen Time series:

Andrew Freedman
Updated 12 mins ago - Energy & Environment

U.S. records most hurricane-force wind reports in single day

A massive, multi-hazard storm unprecedented for mid-December in the Plains and Upper Midwest affected nearly 100 million people from New Mexico to Wisconsin on Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Why it matters: The latest storm is yet another demonstration that the dial on the extreme weather meter has gone all the way to 11 during 2021. Many of the events this year, including this one, bear the hallmarks of climate change.

Yacob Reyes
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Harris: “I don’t think about” whether Biden will run in 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that she and President Biden have not spoken about re-election plans and she doesn't "think about it."

Driving the news: "We do not talk about nor have we talked about re-election, because we haven't completed our first year and we're in the middle of a pandemic," Harris said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

