Stadium building continues despite coronavirus construction bans

Kendall Baker

Belmont Park arena in Elmont, N.Y. Photo: John Keating/Newsday via Getty Images

With states across the country banning "non-essential" construction due to the coronavirus outbreak, some major stadium projects have been halted — but not all of them.

The state of play: All work has stopped at the the New York Islanders' Belmont Park arena, which was set to open in October 2021, but will now likely be delayed.

  • Austin: Construction on the Austin FC soccer stadium has come to a halt under the city's "shelter-in-place" order.

Still going:

  • Los Angeles: Despite a worker testing positive for the coronavirus, construction has continued at SoFi Stadium, the $5 billion future home of the NFL's Rams and Chargers.
  • Las Vegas: A worker at Allegiant Stadium (future home of the Raiders) has also tested positive, but work hasn't stopped there, either.
  • Seattle: Thanks to an exemption, construction resumed this week at KeyArena (future home of Seattle's new NHL team). Since the arena's original 44-million-pound roof is being held up by temporary beams while they prepare to reattach it, it qualifies as an "emergency repair."

Jacob Knutson

NFL will hold draft as scheduled but cancel public events due to coronavirus

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The NFL announced Monday that it will hold its 2020 draft next month as scheduled, but will cancel the planned public events in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: The league said the selection process will still be televised, adding that it is exploring "innovative options" for conducting the draft in such a climate.

Rebecca Falconer

Facebook contractor diagnosed with coronavirus in Seattle

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A Facebook contractor who works in the tech giant's Stadium East office in Seattle has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Axios early Thursday.

The big picture: "We've notified our employees and are following the advice of public health officials to prioritize everyone's health and safety," the spokesperson said. The worker was last in the office Feb. 21. It was immediately shut and is due to reopen this Monday, when the incubation period ends. Facebook is encouraging all Seattle site staff to work remotely until March 31. On Tuesday, an Amazon employee in Seattle tested positive for COVID-19, as Washington grapples with a spike in cases.

Marisa Fernandez

White House asks construction industry to donate face masks to hospitals

The Trump administration is asking construction companies to donate their inventories of face masks to local hospitals and forgo ordering more due to a global shortage in response to the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Health care workers are experiencing a shortage of N95 fitted masks, a necessary tool to prevent healthy people from getting sick because they help block 95% of microbes. Construction workers often use face masks at work, and the White House has deemed those industrial masks "perfectly acceptable" for health care workers.

