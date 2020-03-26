36 mins ago - Sports

How the sports world is helping on coronavirus

Kendall Baker

The world is hurting right now, and the sports industry is no exception. But the feeling that "we're all in this together" is very real at the moment and worth recognizing. Amid the darkness, there is light.

What they're saying: Joe McLean, a wealth manager for some of the NBA's biggest stars, tells Axios by email that "literally 100%" of his clients have inquired about how much they can afford to donate and the best places to direct the funds.

  • "From setting up online chess tournaments for kids, to laptop giveaways, to feeding the arena workers and kids. Everyone is stepping up!"

The state of play: Bauer, a New Hampshire-based hockey manufacturer, has shifted from making helmets to making protective face shields for medical workers.

The big picture: McLean believes that this unprecedented suspension will give players a new sense of perspective, particularly when it comes to the people whose livelihoods depend on them playing basketball.

"Everyone all around the world is getting a crash course on how the global economy works, the cause and effect, and how critical each industry is to the other."
"The importance of every individual in that arena has been magnified, and I think when everyone steps back on the floor we will all have a greater appreciation for the people in service that bring each game to life."
"It will be a global celebration of service when play resumes. Each player can now look each arena worker in the eye and know that their job helps support thousands and thousands of other peoples' lives."

NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

The NBA suspended all games Wednesday evening until further notice in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak after a Utah Jazz player returned a positive result for the virus in a preliminary test.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a wave of event cancellations as organizations seek to limit large gatherings over the global pandemic.

Mark Cuban predicts social media explosion from bored athletes

Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban, who quickly announced that he'd pay workers "as if the games happened" during the NBA shutdown, spoke with Axios by email yesterday.

The big picture: The cancellation of sports due to the coronavirus — the NBA, March Madness, MLB spring training and more — is what has hit some Americans the hardest, serving as a reality check as to just how serious this situation is.

Leading female athletes outline plight for equal pay, representation

Influential female athletes detailed their experience navigating gender and sports in interviews with "Axios on HBO."

The big picture: The U.S. women's national soccer team winning their second consecutive FIFA World Cup last year widely amplified calls for pay equality in sports. But female athletes still remain underpaid compared to their male counterparts.

