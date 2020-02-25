Coronavirus disrupts sporting events around the world
People walking in Milan, Italy, on Feb 25. Photo: Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images
The novel coronavirus is spreading quickly in cities nowhere near Wuhan, China, and has begun impacting a slew of international sporting events as the window to prevent a global pandemic narrows.
The state of play: Four Serie A soccer matches in Northern Italy were canceled, and the government wants future games in areas affected by the outbreak to be played behind closed doors without fans.
- Athletics: The World Athletics Indoor Championships, set to take place in mid-March in Nanjing, China, has been postponed until next year.
- Formula One: The Chinese Grand Prix, originally scheduled for April 19 in Shanghai, has been postponed.
- Table tennis: The world championship to be held in late March in South Korea has been pushed back provisionally to late June.
What to watch: Japanese officials insist the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go on as planned, but the coronavirus has already begun to affect preparations. Per Intelligencer:
- "Movement of athletes has been limited, qualifying events have been disrupted, and plans to train tens of thousands of volunteers have been postponed."
- "There are also emerging questions about how many people will be willing to travel to watch the Olympics. Coronavirus fears have led to a huge drop in tourism to Asia."
