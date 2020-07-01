The major sports rights deals that expire between 2021-28

Given how important live sports are to the advertising industry and the linear TV model, leagues will likely continue commanding large sums for media rights during and after the pandemic.

Yes, but: The lasting damage to the global economy — from networks cutting costs, to leagues adjusting schedules — could soften the market after years of explosive growth.

Latest media headlines: YouTubeTV and ESPN+ are both getting monthly price increases, with the former jumping from $49.99 to $64.99 (they cite "the rising cost of content") and the latter going from $4.99 to $5.99, making it the same price as Hulu.

Fox Sports is pivoting away from golf. The network was granted release from its 12-year, $1.2 billion deal with the USGA with more than seven years left. The rights will shift to NBC, which will produce the U.S. Open in September.

ESPN and CBS Sports won the rights to broadcast the first season of Athletes Unlimited, a network of professional women's sports leagues that will debut with softball in August. We interviewed co-founder Jon Patricof last month.

