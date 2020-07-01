1 hour ago - Sports

The major sports rights deals that expire between 2021-28

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Data: Sports Business Journal; Table: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Given how important live sports are to the advertising industry and the linear TV model, leagues will likely continue commanding large sums for media rights during and after the pandemic.

Yes, but: The lasting damage to the global economy — from networks cutting costs, to leagues adjusting schedules — could soften the market after years of explosive growth.

Latest media headlines: YouTubeTV and ESPN+ are both getting monthly price increases, with the former jumping from $49.99 to $64.99 (they cite "the rising cost of content") and the latter going from $4.99 to $5.99, making it the same price as Hulu.

  • Fox Sports is pivoting away from golf. The network was granted release from its 12-year, $1.2 billion deal with the USGA with more than seven years left. The rights will shift to NBC, which will produce the U.S. Open in September.
  • ESPN and CBS Sports won the rights to broadcast the first season of Athletes Unlimited, a network of professional women's sports leagues that will debut with softball in August. We interviewed co-founder Jon Patricof last month.

Sara Fischer
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Streaming price hikes make it less of a cheap cable alternative

https://www.axios.com/skinny-tv-bundles-keep-getting-fatter-f914fa30-256e-4e7e-8153-76490074cc13.html

YouTube TV and ESPN+ both raised their prices Tuesday, even though both packages rely on live sports rights to entertain consumers, and the pandemic has shut down live sports.

Why it matters: Streaming services and so-called skinny bundles promised to provide a cheaper alternative to the old cable television package. These price hikes suggest that price advantage won't hold.

Kendall Baker
Jun 26, 2020 - Sports

Universities cut sports teams, as they struggle with coronavirus fallout

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As universities scramble to survive the financial fallout of the coronavirus, sports teams are being cut, abruptly ending thousands of student-athletes' careers and exposing a collegiate sports model that many believe is broken.

Why it matters: With concern about the fall football season growing by the day, the fear is that the cuts have only just begun.

Kendall Baker
1 hour ago - Sports

Movies are out, sports are in

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

July is typically a quiet month for American sports. The kind of quiet that leads to routine double-plays making SportsCenter's "Top 10," and saw July get just 0.5% of votes in our pre-coronavirus "best sports month" poll (poor August got 0%).

The state fo play: For Hollywood, it's quite the opposite. Studies suggest we're more likely to go to movies when the weather is warm and kids are out of school, so July is one of the biggest box-office months and a prime blockbuster release window.

