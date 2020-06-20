16 mins ago - Sports

"Not so fast" for return of sports as athletes test positive for coronavirus

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Screenshot: CNN

Friday was not a good day for sports as teams report an increase in positive coronavirus tests among their players.

Why it matters: Considering the NBA shut down in March over one positive test, and leagues and schools are now starting up again with hundreds of cases, there’s reason to be concerned about the viability of sports this summer and into the fall.

The state of play:

  • Nick Watney tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from the weekend’s PGA Tour event.
  • The Blue Jays and Phillies shut down their spring training facilities following outbreaks.
  • Clemson became the latest university to announce a flurry of positive tests among athletes and staff (including 23 football players).

The other side: Our knowledge about the virus has changed a lot since March, with improved testing and tracing, and a greater understanding of preventative measures and transmissibility, among other things.

  • The vast majority of athletes have not tested positive, and there are protocols in place for when someone does.

The bottom line: The return of sports amid a pandemic is complicated, to say the least, and requires extensive planning to mitigate risks.

  • But even the best laid plans will still likely result in positive tests.
  • So the fate of sports in 2020 could come down to leagues’ ability to contain the virus, rather than avoid it altogether.

Updated 15 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Novel coronavirus cases in Brazil surpassed 1 million on Friday. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic is "accelerating" at a Friday press briefing.

The big picture: Over 150,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported to WHO on Thursday — "the most in a single day so far," he said. Nearly half of those cases were reported from the Americas, with other spikes in South Asia and the Middle East.

Updated 19 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Elected officials in several cities like Seattle and Washington, D.C., say they're poised to enter the second phase of their economy reopenings on Monday, which includes allowing customers to eat at restaurants with limited seating.

The big picture: Still, many cities are grappling with a rise in new cases each day, which can be attributed to both testing and infection increases. South Carolina and Florida also set record highs on Friday.

19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Navy affirms removal of captain who sounded alarm about coronavirus

Capt. Brett Crozier addresses the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt in November 2019. Photo: U.S. Navy via Getty Images

Navy Capt. Brett Crozier and his boss, Rear Adm. Stuart Baker, face punitive action over their handling of a coronavirus outbreak onboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, Navy Adm. Michael Gilday said at a Pentagon press briefing on Friday.

Catch up quick: Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly relieved Crozier after the captain made a rare plea for help over growing coronavirus spread on the ship in late March, by asking that the crew be quarantined due to lack of space.

