How on-site sportsbooks could transform stadiums

In recent weeks, Illinois and New York have introduced bills that would allow in-person sports betting at sports stadiums and arenas — and the Chicago Cubs are considering opening a sportsbook inside and outside of Wrigley Field.

Why it matters: Sports venues are among the most underutilized pieces of real estate on Earth. NBA teams play 41 home games per year, NFL teams play just eight, and when you go to those games, it's not like they let you hang out. Here you have this immaculate structure and they're ushering you out the door.