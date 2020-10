New Jersey is America's new sports betting capital

New Jersey's sports betting market shattered its own national record in September, taking in nearly $749 million in bets.

By the numbers: Online bets accounted for 90.7% of September's handle ($678.7 million). FanDuel Sportsbook/PointsBet topped the market with $25.1 million in gross revenue.

The state now holds two of the five largest handle months in legal U.S. sports betting history:

New Jersey: $748.6 million (September 2020) New Jersey: $667.9 million (August 2020) Nevada: $614.1 million (November 2019) Nevada: $596.7 million (March 2019) Nevada: $581.0 million (November 2018)

The big picture: New Jersey was the third state to legalize widespread sports betting after the repeal of PASPA in May 2018. Since then, it has accepted over $9 billion in wagers, yielding over $68 million in tax revenue for the state.