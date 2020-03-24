43 mins ago - Economy & Business

Where the advertising dollars go when coronavirus cancels sports

Sara Fischer
Data: Alphonso analysis; Table: Axios Visuals

Big brand marketers that were depending on major sporting events to bolster their marketing plans suddenly need to switch course.

Why it matters: “Live sports might be off, but the audiences are very much on and, in fact, consuming even more TV while sheltered at home. It's all about where to find them," says Ashish Chordia, CEO of Alphonso, a television measurement company.

Driving the news: New data shows the best places on television that they may be able to hedge their bets. Looking at sports specifically, you see varying trends in different segments.

  • A NASCAR racing fan, for example, is less likely to watch SportsCenter than an NBA fan, while a PGA fan is slightly more likely to watch live broadcast news.
  • Overall, there's a shared affinity across all three sports for morning news and primetime sitcoms that already boast big audiences.

Go deeper: Sports bars are struggling due to coronavirus closures

Go deeper

Sara FischerNeal Rothschild

America's new favorite pastime

News consumption has skyrocketed in the U.S. over the past few weeks due to the coronavirus, according to TV ratings, web traffic, app downloads and social media interactions.

Why it matters: Without live sports and with Hollywood production put on pause, consumers are confined to the only type of new professional-grade content that's still being produced daily: news.

Go deeperArrow5 hours ago - Economy & Business
Sara FischerOrion Rummler

Networks ax live TV audiences over coronavirus concerns

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Major television networks are abandoning audiences for their live shows in an effort to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus, networks confirmed on Wednesday.

The big picture: 2020 candidates are canceling political rallies out of concern for COVID-19, as sports leagues and teams take similar precautions by barring fans from some of the most highly anticipated sporting events of the year.

Go deeperArrowMar 12, 2020 - Health
Sara Fischer

PGA strikes $680 million TV rights deal with NBC, CBS, ESPN

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The PGA Tour has struck a 9-year rights deal with CBS Sports, NBC Sports and ESPN for around $680 million, Variety reports.

Why it matters: The value of distributing professional golf in the U.S. is increasing as more TV networks clamor to hold live sports rights. In the streaming era, live sports are keeping traditional TV alive.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Sports