Where the advertising dollars go when coronavirus cancels sports

Big brand marketers that were depending on major sporting events to bolster their marketing plans suddenly need to switch course.

Why it matters: “Live sports might be off, but the audiences are very much on and, in fact, consuming even more TV while sheltered at home. It's all about where to find them," says Ashish Chordia, CEO of Alphonso, a television measurement company.

Driving the news: New data shows the best places on television that they may be able to hedge their bets. Looking at sports specifically, you see varying trends in different segments.

A NASCAR racing fan, for example, is less likely to watch SportsCenter than an NBA fan, while a PGA fan is slightly more likely to watch live broadcast news.

Overall, there's a shared affinity across all three sports for morning news and primetime sitcoms that already boast big audiences.

Go deeper: Sports bars are struggling due to coronavirus closures