17 mins ago - Sports

Sports bars are struggling due to coronavirus closures

Kendall BakerJeff Tracy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Days like these can demand the comfort of a sports bar, but even those are shut down in many cities.

Axios spoke with two sports bar owners on opposite coasts about how they're navigating these uncertain times.

San Francisco: I spoke with Neil Holbrook, part-owner of the San Francisco Athletic Club, which opened in 2014 and features 28 TVs, a pool table and delicious bar food.

  • On the poor timing: "Being a sports bar is very seasonal. During the lean winter months, we just have to make it through. But come March, that's where we start to actually make some profit. With St. Patrick's Day leading into March Madness, this week was supposed to be one of the busiest of the year."
  • On closing the kitchen: "We were hoping to still do to-go food, but as a sports bar, we're not top of mind when people are ordering takeout. Unfortunately, we've had to close the kitchen and throw out lots of perishables."
  • Neil's big picture: "We have to keep our electrical on because we have freezers full of food and kegs full of beer. We pay $1,500 a month for every sports package known to man and we have lots of other bills. I don't think many businesses, especially in the service industry, can last a whole month like this."

New York: I spoke with Patrick Daley, owner of Kettle of Fish — a longstanding institution in the heart of Greenwich Village. Patrick opened the bar in 1998 with his wife, Adrienne, and the Wisconsin couple has fostered an environment of Midwest charm (and plenty of Packers and Badgers regalia).

  • On the poor timing: "March is one of our two busiest months of the year. This past weekend when we were still open, we probably lost 80% of our business that would be there on a normal weekend in March. So that seemed like a lot at the time, but of course now we're shut down entirely, so it's even crazier."
  • On the other "storms" he's weathered: "During 9/11, we stayed open to give people a place to congregate. But this is weird, because you can't congregate with anybody!"
  • On being more than just a bar: "The Kettle is a lot of people's living room. Being in New York where apartments are smaller, Kettle acts as an extension of their living room. And now they don't have that."

Go deeper: The coronavirus economic pain in the U.S. has begun

Go deeper

Sara Fischer

Scoop: Sports podcast upstart Blue Wire raises $1.2 million seed round

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Blue Wire, a new sports podcast company, has raised $1.2 million in a seed round, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Blue Wire is looking to build out long-form sports narrative podcasts. The company believes that while sports highlights will continue to be mostly viewed via short video clips, more long-form sports media consumption will eventually shift to podcasts from traditional radio and print.

Go deeperArrowFeb 25, 2020 - Economy & Business
Kendall Baker

Mark Cuban predicts social media explosion from bored athletes

Mark Cuban reacts to a call as the Mavericks play the Portland Trail Blazers in Dallas in January. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban, who quickly announced that he'd pay workers "as if the games happened" during the NBA shutdown, spoke with Axios by email yesterday.

The big picture: The cancellation of sports due to the coronavirus — the NBA, March Madness, MLB spring training and more — is what has hit some Americans the hardest, serving as a reality check as to just how serious this situation is.

Go deeperArrowMar 15, 2020 - Sports
Axios

"Axios on HBO" interviews Donald Trump Jr.

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO," amid Trump supporters at a bar in the swing state of Wisconsin, Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei and Donald Trump Jr. have a lively discussion about the 2020 election, the role of the media, Hunter Biden, Russian meddling and more.

Watch the full interview on March 8 at 6 pm ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 8, 2020 - Axios on HBO