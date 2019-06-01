Officials who have held America’s top national security positions tell "Axios on HBO" that the nation has never before faced such a tangled web of threats.
The bottom line: They worry about the government's capacity to confront them.
- David Petraeus, former CIA director and retired four-star general, and H.R. McMaster, former national security adviser, both name the rivalries with Russia and China as the greatest threats of our time.
- Janet Napolitano, former Homeland Security secretary, lists climate change, cyberattacks and gun violence.
- Leon Panetta, former CIA director and Defense secretary, is most concerned about cyber threats.
- Lisa Monaco, former White House homeland security adviser, says her biggest fear is a deadly pandemic.
The big picture: The last time the global threat picture was this crowded and combustible was in the lead-up to World War I, Panetta says.
- Between the lines: Some of the threats are familiar: Russia, nukes, terrorism. But many are exacerbated by new technologies — from AI-powered weapons to viral hatred on social media — and by climate change.