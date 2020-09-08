15 mins ago - World

Spain sets coronavirus record as U.K. and France also see surges

A woman wrapped with a flag walking the streets with her pet dog in a stroller in Pamplona, northern Spain, during a protest Sunday against the Spanish government's actions during the pandemic. Photo: Elsa A Bravo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The number of coronavirus in Spain on Monday surpassed 500,000, after the country confirmed some 26,000 new infections over the weekend — and the United Kingdom and France are also reporting surges.

Why it matters: Spain is the first country in Western Europe to surpass half a million COVID-19 cases. There is growing concern that Europe is experiencing a second wave of infections, with cases surging over the summer.

Driving the news: As Spanish children prepare to return to school after six months away from classes following coronavirus restrictions, the country has reported 49,716 new novel coronavirus cases in the past week, mostly in Madrid, the Guardian notes.

The U.K. confirmed on Sunday 2,988 new cases — the most since May — and on Monday, the health department reported a further 2,948 infections.

  • England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van Tam said Brits had "relaxed too much" over the summer and the "a bumpy ride over the next few months" unless people started taking the virus seriously again, per the BBC.

France reported Friday a record 8,975 new cases. The previous daily record of 7,578 infections was set on March 31, when the country launched a major lockdown, Reuters notes.

  • Since Friday, 22 schools have closed, as the country reported a further 8,550 additional cases on Saturday and another 7,071 infections Sunday, France 24 reports

What they're saying: "Where case numbers rise initially in the younger parts of the population they do in turn filter through and start to give elevated rates of disease and hospital admissions in the older age groups, and we know that then becomes a serious public health problem," Van-Tam said, addressing the surge in Europe, per the BBC.

  • "The fact that 17- to 21-year-olds are not becoming ill means they are lucky, but they also forget because the disease is not severe for them that they are potent spreaders."

Rebecca Falconer
21 hours ago - World

India's coronavirus cases surge to second highest in the world

A health worker collects a swab sample from a girl for coronavirus testing at New Ashok Nagar, in New Delhi, India, in August. Photo: Mohd Zakir/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

India is now second only to the U.S. for coronavirus cases after surpassing Brazil for infections on Monday morning.

By the numbers: India has reported more than 4.2 million COVID-19 infections and Brazil has confirmed over 4.1 million cases, per Johns Hopkins data. However, Brazil has the world's second-highest death toll, with the virus claiming the lives of 126,650 Brazilians.

Axios
Updated 20 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The United Kingdom reported 2,998 new coronavirus cases on Sunday — the most in a single day since May.

Driving the news: Health Secretary Matt Hancock attributed the rise in cases to young people, as he vowed to take "whatever action is necessary," including local lockdowns, the BBC reports. Cases have been rising since schools began reopening last month, prompting accusations that the government has "once again lost control of an outbreak that has already killed more than 41,000" Britons, the New York Times notes.

Rebecca Falconer
20 hours ago - Health

New York coronavirus infection rate stays below 1% for a month

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a July COVID-19 briefing in New York City. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Sunday that the state's coronavirus infection rate has remained below 1% for 30 days and COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 410 — the lowest since March 16.

Why it matters: The milestones indicate the state that was once a global coronavirus epicenter is curbing the spread of the virus, even as restrictions ease. "Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow," said Cuomo, imploring New Yorkers to continue to take precautions against COVID-19. "I urge everyone to be smart so we don't see a spike." New York reported nine more deaths from the coronavirus and 729 new cases Sunday.

Go deeper: NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike