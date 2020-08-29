1 hour ago - World

Europe fears second coronavirus wave as cases surge

A representation of the coronavirus at a Berlin protest against Germany's virus restrictions on Aug. 28. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Several European countries have reported a jump in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks after a drop in cases over June and July, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Why it matters: The surge could indicate that Europe is on the verge of a second wave, though currently fewer people are dying from the virus and new cases have needed less medical treatment than those who got it in the spring, according to the Washington Post.

By the numbers: France experienced 7,462 new cases on Aug. 28, the largest jump since May 16.

  • Germany reported around 1,737 cases and 3 deaths on Aug. 21, the highest increase in new cases since May 24.
  • Italy had 1,460 cases on Aug. 28, its largest jump since April 1.
  • Spain announced 9,779 cases on Aug. 28, which was a single day record for the country.

The big picture: The surge comes as almost every European country is planning to in-person schooling this school year with many starting next week. Public health officials worry that the classes could exacerbate the spike in cases, according to the Post.

  • Paris implemented a mandatory public mask mandate on Friday as the number of "red zones" where the virus is actively spreading inside the country has risen from two to 21, according to the BBC.
  • Police in Berlin disbanded a large protest over Germany's coronavirus restrictions after tens of thousands of participants refused to maintain social distancing on Saturday.
  • In Spain, cases have increased in Madrid but have stabilized in Catalonia and Aragon after rising earlier in August, Reuters reports.

