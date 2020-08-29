Several European countries have reported a jump in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks after a drop in cases over June and July, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Why it matters: The surge could indicate that Europe is on the verge of a second wave, though currently fewer people are dying from the virus and new cases have needed less medical treatment than those who got it in the spring, according to the Washington Post.

By the numbers: France experienced 7,462 new cases on Aug. 28, the largest jump since May 16.

Germany reported around 1,737 cases and 3 deaths on Aug. 21, the highest increase in new cases since May 24.

Italy had 1,460 cases on Aug. 28, its largest jump since April 1.

Spain announced 9,779 cases on Aug. 28, which was a single day record for the country.

The big picture: The surge comes as almost every European country is planning to in-person schooling this school year with many starting next week. Public health officials worry that the classes could exacerbate the spike in cases, according to the Post.