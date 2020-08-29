46 mins ago - World

Berlin police break up protests against coronavirus restrictions

A protester confronting a police officer in Berlin on Aug. 28. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Berlin police disbanded a protest near Brandenburg Gate over Germany's coronavirus restrictions after tens of thousands of participants refused to maintain social distancing, AP reports.

Why it matters: Berlin's regional government tried to ban the protest earlier this week, citing concern for public health. Protesters successfully appealed the decision on Friday, though a court required demonstrators to observe social distancing.

The big picture: Demonstrators opposed vaccinations, face masks mandates and the German government in general during the protest by waving U.S., Russian or German Reich flags.

By the numbers: Germany reported an increase in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks after seeing fewer cases over June and July, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

  • The country reported around 1,500 new cases on Friday and five deaths on Thursday. In total, the country has had 242,415 cases and 9,299 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Updated 16 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Europe is seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, however the death count is lower with the latest surge, as cases are largely seen in younger people, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Brazil has the second-highest number of deaths from the coronavirus with more than 119,500 and cases over 3.8 million, just after the U.S., where almost 181,000 people have died from COVID-19 and another 5.9 million have tested positive.

Updated 17 hours ago - Health

University of Alabama reports 1,052 COVID-19 cases since in-person classes began

Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The University of Alabama on Friday reported an additional 485 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff since in-person classes resumed on Aug. 19, bringing the total number cases up to 1,052, according to the university's coronavirus dashboard.

Why it matters: The outbreak underscores concerns from public health experts that in-person classes could cause community spread within school populations. The total reported on Friday does not include the 381 positive tests caught when students, faculty and staff first re-entered campus.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 24,800,366 — Total deaths: 838,441 — Total recoveries: 16,237,324Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 5,931,511 — Total deaths: 182,069 — Total recoveries: 2,118,367 — Total tests: 76,084,541Map.
