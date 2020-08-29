Berlin police disbanded a protest near Brandenburg Gate over Germany's coronavirus restrictions after tens of thousands of participants refused to maintain social distancing, AP reports.

Why it matters: Berlin's regional government tried to ban the protest earlier this week, citing concern for public health. Protesters successfully appealed the decision on Friday, though a court required demonstrators to observe social distancing.

The big picture: Demonstrators opposed vaccinations, face masks mandates and the German government in general during the protest by waving U.S., Russian or German Reich flags.

Others wore T-shirts promoting the American “QAnon” conspiracy theory, white nationalist slogans and neo-Nazi insignia, according to AP.

By the numbers: Germany reported an increase in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks after seeing fewer cases over June and July, according to Johns Hopkins University data.