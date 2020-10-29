Space Force's No. 2 general tests positive for coronavirus

Gen. David Thompson (L) at a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in May. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Gen. David Thompson, the Space Force’s vice chief of space operations, is self-quarantining and working from home after testing positive for COVID-19, per a news release issued Wednesday evening.

The big picture: Officials are following guidelines that include contact tracing and quarantining, "if needed," said the statement, which didn't mention if any other military personnel had recent contact with Thompson. He took the test after a close family member tested positive for the virus. It comes three weeks after members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff went into quarantine following Adm. Charles Ray's positive coronavirus test results.

