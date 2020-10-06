Top military leaders in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other senior military leaders have entered quarantine after Adm. Charles Ray, vice commandant of the Coast Guard, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, the New York Times and Wall Street Journal report.

The big picture: Republican senators, top White House aides and many of those closest to Trump in the administration have tested positive for the coronavirus following the president's diagnosis last Friday.

What they're saying: “We are aware that Vice Commandant Ray has tested positive for Covid-19 and that he was at the Pentagon last week for meetings with other senior military leaders,” Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement, per the Times.