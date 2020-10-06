8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Top military leaders in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staf, meet with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the Pentagon on Sept. 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other senior military leaders have entered quarantine after Adm. Charles Ray, vice commandant of the Coast Guard, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, the New York Times and Wall Street Journal report.

The big picture: Republican senators, top White House aides and many of those closest to Trump in the administration have tested positive for the coronavirus following the president's diagnosis last Friday.

What they're saying: “We are aware that Vice Commandant Ray has tested positive for Covid-19 and that he was at the Pentagon last week for meetings with other senior military leaders,” Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement, per the Times.

  • “Out of an abundance of caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are self-quarantining and have been tested this morning,” he said.
  • “No Pentagon contacts have exhibited symptoms and we have no additional positive tests to report at this time.”

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
8 hours ago - Health

The White House's reckless pandemic response

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The White House — despite its infinite access to the best resources available — continues to respond to its own coronavirus outbreak about as recklessly as possible.

Why it matters: This botched response has jeopardized the health of the president and his staff, and it has set a very poor example in a country that's already done a terrible job handling the virus.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

White House coronavirus outbreak reaches the press corps

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

White House reporters are increasingly anxious and angry about the Trump administration's handling of COVID-19 cases within its own building.

State of play: Several White House reporters have tested positive and many are trying to figure out whether they and their families need to quarantine.

Orion Rummler
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Amy Coney Barrett's first confirmation hearing set for Oct. 12

Seventh U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Capitol on Oct. 1. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Senate Judiciary Committee has officially scheduled Judge Amy Coney Barrett's first Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Oct. 12–15.

Why it matters: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that the Senate is moving "full steam ahead" on the process to confirm Barrett before the election, despite three Republican senators testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

