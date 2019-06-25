Why it matters: The case is seen by many as a test of his leadership skills. Buttigieg took time off the 2020 campaign trail to deal with the fallout from the June 16 shooting of Eric Logan, as his campaign was soaring. A June poll shows nearly half of African Americans surveyed don't know him. Some critics have suggested Buttigieg has a history of alienating minorities in South Bend.

Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio), the former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, told the Daily Beast Monday, "Pete has a black problem. I don’t know of one black person out of Indiana that supports him."

The big picture: Buttigieg said at a town hall Sunday he'd write to the Justice Department to request its civil rights division look into the June 16 shooting of Eric Logan and notify the local prosecutor that he'd like to see the appointment of an independent investigator.

