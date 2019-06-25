The South Bend, Indiana, police union said Monday Mayor Pete Buttigieg has made decisions on the city's officer-involved shooting "solely for his political gain."
Details: The South Bend Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #36 accused the Democratic presidential candidate in a statement of "driving a wedge between law enforcement officers and the community" after it was announced a special prosecutor was requested to probe the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old black man by a white police officer, per AP.