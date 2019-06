The big picture: 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden is also likely to have had a huge April. He raised $6.3 million during his first day in the race that month and has held a number of events and fundraisers with big-money donors since. And Sen. Bernie Sanders, who pulled in over $20 million in the first quarter after announcing in mid-February, will have had a full three months during the second quarter to solicit cash from his powerful mailing list.

What's next: The deadline to report fundraising numbers for the second quarter to the Federal Election Commission is June 30 — which will provide the next big public look at 2020 candidates' hauls.

