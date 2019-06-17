Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be leaving the campaign trail through Wednesday to address a deadly officer-involved shooting in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana, NBC reports.

Details: South Bend police say they responded to a call after 3 a.m. on Sunday for a suspicious person said to have been going through cars, according to NBC affiliate WDNU. Upon confrontation from law enforcement, the individual allegedly attempted to approach an officer with a knife, resulting in the officer firing his gun and fatally shooting the suspect.