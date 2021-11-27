South Africa says it's being "punished" for detecting new COVID variant

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly on September 22, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Eduardo Munoz - Pool/Getty Images)
South Africa said Saturday it's being "punished" for detecting the new Omicron coronavirus variant as more countries rush to enact travel bans and restrictions.
Driving the news: The U.S. imposed air travel restrictions from eight countries Friday in response to the Omicron variant. Countries in Europe and Asia have also implemented their own travel restrictions in response to Omicron.
- The United Kingdom announced Saturday that two cases of the new variant were detected in the country with a "link to travel to Southern Africa."
- The variant has also been found in Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong.
The big picture: South Africa, which has some of the world's top epidemiologists and scientists, detected the variant early on in its life cycle, Reuters reports.
- The variant, known formally as B.1.1.529, was first reported to the World Health Organization on Nov. 24, which then designated it a "variant of concern" on Friday.
- Early evidence suggests "an increased risk of reinfection with this variant compared to other" variants of concern, the WHO added.
What they're saying: South African officials said Saturday that although new variants have been detected in other countries, "the reaction to those countries is starkly different to cases in southern Africa."
- "This latest round of travel bans is akin to punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and the ability to detect new variants quicker," the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said.
- "Excellent science should be applauded and not punished," it said in a statement.
- "Our immediate concern is the damage that these restrictions are causing to families, the travel and tourism industries and business," South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said in the statement.