"Sonic" sequel has record weekend opener for a video game movie

Paramount's "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" brought in $71 million at the domestic box office the weekend, beating its predecessor — the first "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie from 2020 — as the top video game movie opener in history.

Why it matters: Movies adapted from video games aren't typically box office winners, but momentum is slowly starting to build around the genre as families return to theaters.

"There is no better proof of the return of families to the cinema than a much better than expected opening weekend debut for 'Sonic 2,'" Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Axios.

"The 'Lightyear' and 'Minions' teams should rest easier tonight," he said, alluding to the two upcoming movie spinoffs from the "Toy Story" and "Despicable Me" franchises.

Details: Paramount's latest Sonic hit beat analyst expectations, bringing in $108 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

Last month, Sony's "Uncharted" also beat its weekend opener expectations, despite mixed reviews, Axios reported.

The first "Sonic the Hedgehog" film debuted over Presidents' Day weekend in early 2020, just before pandemic lockdowns began closing theaters nationwide. That film brought in $58 million at the domestic box office over the three-day holiday weekend.

More video games are being adapted for film and TV. This year, Netflix released the second season of "The Witcher" and Paramount+ debuted a series based on the game franchise "Halo." A "Super Mario Bros." film is expected later this year.

The big picture: Video game adaptations and other genres, such as romantic comedies, have been doing surprisingly well in theaters so far this year.