Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Image: Courtesy of Sony
As we kick off 2022, there are a handful of topics we expect to hear more about — from ongoing conversations about unions to increased interest in NFTs.
Why it matters: The big gaming stories of 2021 inform the trends that will continue into this new year.
A stuffed game release calendar
- 2021 featured an unprecedented number of delays on games, thanks to complications from the pandemic, as employees continue to adjust to working from home and the physical and mental repercussions of COVID.
- This year's lineup includes games pushed from their 2021 dates, such as Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2 and Hogwarts Legacy, to highly anticipated titles like Elden Ring and Bayonetta 3.
A huge year for video game movies
- The "Uncharted" film, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," and Nintendo's Super Mario movie (starring ... Chris Pratt?) are all slated for this year — an impressive lineup featuring iconic characters that may finally break the cycle of bad gaming movies.
An increased focus on workers' rights and labor conditions
- 2021 was a tipping point for the largely non-unionized video game industry, with workers at Activision Blizzard beginning those efforts in earnest with employees signing union cards. Their success would not only be a huge win for those developers; it would act as a blueprint for other AAA studios.
- Independent studio Vodeo Games became the first developer in North America to unionize, paving the way for those conversations to continue.
- Developers are also beginning to embrace four-day workweeks, including Bugsnax developer Young Horses and Guardians of the Galaxy creator Eidos-Montreal. More companies are likely to follow suit.
NFTs are here to stay
- NFTs— non-fungible tokens, IDs that can be associated with digital items that, in theory, make something like a JPEG or virtual piece of property scarce — were one of the biggest (and most unpopular) trends of 2021.
- Companies such as Ubisoft and GSC Game World, as well as legendary designers Will Wright and Peter Molyneux, enthusiastically announced plans to dive into NFTs with in-game NFTs or NFT-based games. (GSC Game World later backtracked on its NFT plans after player backlash.)
- Despite blowback from the community, companies continue to announce their plans to pursue NFT projects. Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda recently published a letter to shareholders about blockchain gaming and NFTs, in which he said he expects them to "become more commonplace among the general public."
So is the metaverse, for that matter — at least as a buzzy word to drum up excitement among investors.
The Cyberpunk redemption tour
- After a disastrous launch, many mea culpas and hundreds of bug fixes, Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to launch for new-gen consoles — a shot for CD Projekt Red to win back favor with fans, or at least begin to rebuild its reputation.
Wild card prediction: The Switch will lose its luster, says Axios Gaming editor Peter Allen Clark.
- When last year’s OLED Switch refresh failed to beef up any of the console’s internal specs, it cast doubt on the immediate future for the already dated-feeling handheld hybrid.
- Even though Nintendo fans are eagerly awaiting expected bangers like Breath of the Wild 2 and Bayonetta 3, cracks have begun to appear in how the almost 5-year-old system can handle new titles.
- Additionally, Nintendo taking its time with new hardware leaves something of a vacuum that could be easily filled by new portable devices like the upcoming Steam Deck or the Playdate.