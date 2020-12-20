Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Scoop: SoftBank to file for SPAC on Monday

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

SoftBank on Monday will file to raise between $500 million and $600 million via an IPO of its first SPAC, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Look ahead: The investment giant is said to be prepping at least two additional SPACs, which are blank check vehicles that raise money to buy a company and take it public via a reverse merger.

Details: As Axios previously reported, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are lead managing the process, with the SPAC intended to buy a company in which SoftBank has not previously invested.

  • The SPAC sponsor will be SoftBank Investment Advisers, which manages the $100 billion Vision Fund and Vision Fund 2 (unknown size, funded entirely from SoftBank's balance sheet).
  • SoftBank has never before raised a SPAC, but it did have portfolio company OpenDoor agree in September to be acquired by a SPAC at a $4.8 billion enterprise value. It also recently lost a pair of partners to Gores Group, where they'll focus on SPACs.

A SoftBank spokesperson declined to comment.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: No evidence that U.K.'s new COVID-19 strain will affect vaccinations, U.S. surgeon general says.
  2. Vaccine: First shipments of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine sent in the U.S.
  3. Business: Instacart is latest gig company to request early vaccines for workers.
  4. Education: Teachers brace for tense, stressful 2021 — College students wrap up a stress-filled COVID fall semester.
  5. World: Countries restrict travel from U.K. to curb spread of coronavirus variant.
Jonathan Swan
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the West Wing: Raised voices during chaotic Oval Office meeting

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

There were "raised voice levels and animated conversation" during a chaotic Friday night meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office, a source familiar with the meeting tells Axios.

Driving the news: As the N.Y. Times first reported yesterday, the meeting included — at various times — Rudy Giuliani, Gen. Michael Flynn and conspiracy-minded election lawyer Sidney Powell.

Jonathan Swan
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump shifts 2024 thinking

Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump's closest confidants no longer expect him to imminently announce he's running in 2024, three sources who've recently discussed the matter with the president tell Axios.

Driving the news: Trump doesn’t want to announce a run before Jan. 20 — an idea he had initially toyed with — because it would show his base he’s given up his fight to overturn the election.

