36 mins ago - Economy & Business

SoftBank prepares to launch a SPAC

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

SoftBank is planning to launch a blank check acquisition company in the upcoming weeks, according to comments made today at the Milken Virtual Conference by senior SoftBank executive Rajeev Misra.

Details: Axios has learned that Goldman Sachs and Citigroup would manage the IPO process, and that the intention is not to acquire an existing SoftBank portfolio company and bring it public.

The formal sponsor is expected to be SoftBank Investment Advisors, which manages the $100 billion Vision Fund and Vision Fund 2 (unknown size, funded entirely from SoftBank's balance sheet).

  • SoftBank Vision Fund invested in such companies as Uber, DoorDash, Slack, WeWork, and TikTok owner ByteDance. It also backed Opendoor, which recently agreed to be acquired by a SPAC.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
39 mins ago - Health

The huge return on investing in coronavirus tests

COVID testing in Rome. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

Government spending on testing and contact tracing pays for itself more than 30 times over, according to a new paper published by the American Medical Association.

What they found: Harvard economists David Cutler and Lawrence Summers (yes, that Larry Summers) calculated the total cost of the coronavirus pandemic at more than $16 trillion in the United States alone. Of that, about $7 trillion is attributable to loss of life and long-term impairment from the disease.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters in Capitol —Sen. Mike Lee attends Supreme Court confirmation hearing in-person after COVID diagnosis.
  2. Health: Gallup: Only 50% of Americans now willing to get vaccine — What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing.
  3. World: U.K. PM to announce 3-tier lockdown system for England.
  4. Sports: The NFL faces a scheduling puzzle after Broncos-Patriots postponement.
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Leon Black to investors: "I deeply regret" Epstein involvement

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Wall Street billionaire Leon Black expressed remorse for his personal business and philanthropic relationship with Jeffrey Epstein on Monday in a letter sent to investors and obtained by Axios.

Driving the news: Black's letter follows a bombshell New York Times report that revealed that ties between Black, co-founder and CEO of Apollo Global Management, and Epstein were deeper than previously disclosed, including upward of $75 million changing hands.

