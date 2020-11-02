Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

SPAC veteran Gores poaches pair from SoftBank Vision Fund

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ted Fike and Justin Wilson have quietly stepped down as partners with SoftBank Vision Fund, in order to focus on SPACs with private equity firm Gores Group.

Why it matters: Gores Group is one of the most experienced blank-check investors, having bought Hostess Brands in 2016, and these hires suggest its new SPACs will kick the tires on high-growth tech unicorns.

The big picture: Both Fike and Wilson will be senior managing directors with Gores Group.

  • Fike, who joined SoftBank after stints at Google and Airbnb, was either a board director or observer with Vision Fund portfolio companies like DoorDash, Memphis Meats, and Plenty.
  • Wilson, also a former Googler, was either a director of observer with such companies as Alto Pharmacy, Clutter, and Opendoor (which recently agreed to be aquired by a SPAC).
  • Each also was involved with a notable Vision Fund failure: Wag for Fike and Brandless for Wilson.

Axios
Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: White House accuses Fauci of playing politics with coronavirus comments ahead of electionTrump COVID adviser Scott Atlas apologizes for appearing on Russian state television.
  2. Health: 18 states set single-day coronavirus case records last weekThanksgiving will be COVID "inflection point," former FDA commissioner says.
  3. World: Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown in England — Restrictions grow across Europe.
  4. Technology: Fully at-home rapid COVID test to move forward.
Jonathan Swan
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's plan to declare premature victory

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

President Trump has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he's "ahead," according to three sources familiar with his private comments. That's even if the Electoral College outcome still hinges on large numbers of uncounted votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

The latest: Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Trump denied that he would declare victory prematurely, before adding, "I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it's a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over."

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Intel committee senators fear constitutional crisis

Sens. Angus King (L) and Mark Warner. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Top lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee tell Axios their biggest fear in the immediate days after Tuesday's election is a "perception hack" that throws the country into a constitutional crisis.

Why it matters: Networks of disinformation, both foreign and domestic, will have a long runway to undermine the integrity of our elections. Those aims could potentially be boosted if President Trump joins in on questioning the credibility of the system.

