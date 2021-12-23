Social media's next gen is rushing to Wall Street

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios
A new generation of social media networks are planning to go public in 2022, while Big Tech rivals face massive regulatory and competitive pressures.
Why it matters: As more industries move online —including commerce, gaming, and gambling — more social networks will rise and use Wall Street to finance growth.
Driving the news: Triller, a TikTok-like platform known for hosting concerts and MMA fights, said Wednesday that it will go public at around a $5 billion valuation, via a merger with Massachusetts video software firm Seachange International.
- This came just days after Reddit announced IPO plans and Rumble said it would go public via a SPAC.
- Truth Social, former President Trump's not-yet-launched platform, continues moving toward its SPAC merger.
- Quora reportedly has interviewed IPO bankers, and there's rampant speculation that Discord soon will seek an IPO, after brushing back a takeover approach from Microsoft.
TikTok may be the exception to this trend. Its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, shelved U.S. IPO plans over the summer after Chinese officials raised data privacy concerns, and there's been no word yet on revival efforts.
Yes, but: These social networks are still small compared to legacy giants. Analysts expect Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram), Google (YouTube) and Amazon (Twitch) to account for up to 90% of the global total of digital ad spend outside of China.
- Moreover, going public doesn't necessarily result in future valuation growth, as Twitter shares are below where they finished their first day of post-IPO trading in 2013. And both Facebook and Snap stumbled out of the post-IPO gate, although they both later recovered.