Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Social media's next gen is rushing to Wall Street

Axios

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

A new generation of social media networks are planning to go public in 2022, while Big Tech rivals face massive regulatory and competitive pressures.

Why it matters: As more industries move online —including commerce, gaming, and gambling — more social networks will rise and use Wall Street to finance growth.

Driving the news: Triller, a TikTok-like platform known for hosting concerts and MMA fights, said Wednesday that it will go public at around a $5 billion valuation, via a merger with Massachusetts video software firm Seachange International.

  • This came just days after Reddit announced IPO plans and Rumble said it would go public via a SPAC.
  • Truth Social, former President Trump's not-yet-launched platform, continues moving toward its SPAC merger.
  • Quora reportedly has interviewed IPO bankers, and there's rampant speculation that Discord soon will seek an IPO, after brushing back a takeover approach from Microsoft.

TikTok may be the exception to this trend. Its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, shelved U.S. IPO plans over the summer after Chinese officials raised data privacy concerns, and there's been no word yet on revival efforts.

Yes, but: These social networks are still small compared to legacy giants. Analysts expect Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram), Google (YouTube) and Amazon (Twitch) to account for up to 90% of the global total of digital ad spend outside of China.

  • Moreover, going public doesn't necessarily result in future valuation growth, as Twitter shares are below where they finished their first day of post-IPO trading in 2013. And both Facebook and Snap stumbled out of the post-IPO gate, although they both later recovered.

Go deeper

Ashley Gold
17 hours ago - Technology

TikTok surpassed Google as most popular site in 2021

Photo illustration: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

TikTok beat out Google for the most popular domain in 2o21, according to data from web security and performance company Cloudflare's 2021 Year in Review of internet traffic.

Why it matters: Video-sharing platform TikTok rose to massive popularity in 2021. Surpassing mammoths like Google, Facebook, YouTube and Netflix in web traffic shows the speed and power of the ascent.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin OwensJared Whalen
55 mins ago - Health

The Omicron wave begins

Expand chart
Note: Maryland is unable to report new cases due to a technical issue; Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

U.S. coronavirus cases rose by 27% over the last two weeks as the Omicron variant quickly became dominant, although the rise was unevenly distributed around the country.

Why it matters: The spike in cases in cities like New York and D.C. are likely a preview of what will soon hit other parts of the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Talev
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: Lack of trust puts the unvaccinated at risk

Expand chart
Data: 2021 Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Unvaccinated Americans' already low trust in the federal government plummeted over the course of 2021, exacerbating the challenges in getting the pandemic under control, according to a year's worth of data from the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: The implications extend beyond shots and boosters. Unvaccinated Americans in our surveys were far less likely to limit their social interactions or to wear masks outside the home, which correlated significantly with their reported rates of COVID-19 infection.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow