Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Reddit files to go public

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

Photo: Lionel Bonaventure / AFP via Getty Images

It's official: Reddit wants to go public, and has filed its IPO prospectus with the SEC.

Why it matters: The company was bought by publishing giant Condé Nast for $10 million in 2006. After well over $1 billion in subsequent new investment, it's hoping for a $15 billion valuation when it goes public, per Reuters.

The big picture: Nearly all of Reddit's social networking competitors are already public.

  • While a $15 billion valuation for Reddit would be more than 1,000 times more than the last time the company was sold, it would still be the smallest social networking company. Pinterest is worth $23 billion and Twitter is worth $35 billion, while the $74 billion valuation of Snap is itself just a tiny fraction of the $950 billion boasted by Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.
  • The last big private social-networking company is ByteDance, shares of which have reportedly been changing hands at valuations between $300 billion and $450 billion in recent months.

Go deeper

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Dec 14, 2021 - Economy & Business

The rise and fall of Peloton

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pandemic was fantastic for Peloton — at first.

Driving the news: Over the two years since the at-home fitness company's IPO, revenues have more than quadrupled, from $1 billion to $4 billion. The company was also a poster child for pandemic-era share prices going parabolic, with the stock rising 760% between mid-March 2020 and mid-January 2021. Then, it plunged.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
18 hours ago - Technology

Report: Instagram quietly hits 2 billion monthly users

Data: Axios research; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Instagram hit 2 billion monthly active users worldwide earlier this fall, CNBC reports, citing unnamed sources.

Why it matters: Instagram joins an exclusive club of just four social apps that have hit that milestone. Meta owns three of the four.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew FreedmanJacob Knutson
Updated 8 mins ago - Science

Historic storm brings damaging winds, "unprecedented" tornado risk

Satellite image showing smoke plumes from wildfires, blowing dust, and thunderstorms with lightning flashes detected across the Plains on Dec. 15. Image: CIRA/RAMMB

An expansive and intensifying storm is unleashing an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the lower 48 states — with winds reaching 85 to 100 mph from Colorado to Iowa along with record warmth that's fueled an ongoing derecho moving into Minnesota and Wisconsin Wednesday night.

Why it matters: The storm has already set all-time high temperatures for the month of December, as readings soared into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds have knocked out power to more than 440,000 customers in eight states, with outages climbing in Iowa and Kansas, according to poweroutage.us.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow