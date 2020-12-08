Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Activism defined social media in 2020

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Activism and social movements dominated activity on social media this year, according to numerous data sets provided by big platforms and researchers.

Why it matters: Social media launched over a decade ago as a means of connecting people to friends and helping users express themselves. Now, it's one of the main vehicles used to push political change and raise awareness about social issues.

Driving the news: This year brought a heightened sense of urgency to address inequality, as millions protested against racism and looked for solace during the coronavirus pandemic — which has disproportionately impacted people of color.

  • George Floyd was the third-most person tweeted about this year, behind President Trump and President-elect Biden. Two of the most upvoted posts on Reddit were about police brutality.
  • Reddit's r/unemployment channel saw a 48,286% spike in yearly activity, with many posts filtered by state as people ask for advice on seeking benefits.
  • One of the most retweeted tweets worldwide was a screenshot of a CNN headline that read: "Two deadly viruses are killing Americans: COVID-19 and racism."

Voter activism exploded across social media, especially on platforms that cater to Gen-Zers like TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

  • Over 700 million tweets about elections around the world were sent this year.
  • Reddit saw a 40% yearly increase of engagement with its r/politics channel.

The big picture: Most social platforms launch with the intention of helping users express themselves and connect with friends. As they grow bigger, it becomes harder for them to avoid politics, and messy issues around political misinformation.

  • TikTok, for example, has long discouraged political content, but many of its users users took to the platform this year to express to talk about social issues and politics.
  • Facebook argues that less than 6% of the content people see on its main app is political, despite the fact that it's been heavily criticized for huge amounts of political misinformation. (It hasn't yet said how it defines political content.)

Be smart: In a Pew Research poll from this summer, Black social media users were twice as likely as white users to say they used a hashtag to promote a social or political issue on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media site.

  • Democrats were also more than twice as likely as Republicans to post a hashtag for a political or social issue, Pew found.

The bottom line: While social media activism can be a powerful tool, people are increasingly tired of the noise. A majority of U.S. adult social media users (55%) say they feel “worn out” by how many political posts and discussions they see on social media, per Pew Research Center, up from 37% in 2016 and 46% in 2019.

Go deeper: The massive power of the George Floyd protests

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Updated Sep 24, 2020 - Economy & Business

Trump risk rises for companies

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Donald Trump fancies himself a businessman — and has given himself a central role in determining the conduct and even the existence of major companies both domestic and foreign.

Why it matters: America has historically been a great place to operate a company under the rule of law, and not be beholden to political whim. Those days seem to be over — at least for companies in the communications industry.

Axios
Updated 56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The top stories from "Axios on HBO"

From the Dec. 7 episode of "Axios on HBO":

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Why Congress is doubling down on the Paycheck Protection Program

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Renewing the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is one of the few things Democrats and Republicans agree on and is on the short list of must-have programs for any coronavirus relief package passed by Congress before year-end. The only problem: PPP has been a major disappointment for small businesses.

What happened: While 5.2 million businesses received funding through the program, it left out many smaller mom and pop shops — disproportionately women-, minority- and immigrant-led firms. Millions ended up closing their doors.

