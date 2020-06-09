32 mins ago - Health

Social distancing may have prevented almost 5 million U.S. coronavirus deaths

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The U.S. would have seen 4.8 million more confirmed coronavirus cases — and 60 million more total infections — without social distancing, according to a new study published in Nature.

Why it matters: When evaluating the cost of social distancing to the U.S. economy and society writ large, this is the number of cases to measure it against — not the actual number, which reflects the health benefits of the measures.

The big picture: The study estimated the impact of social distancing measures in six countries: China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, France and the U.S.

  • Among these countries, the measures prevented or delayed 62 million confirmed cases, or about 530 million total infections, the authors found.

Between the lines: How quickly a country implemented social distance measures likely had a strong effect on health outcomes, the authors write, and countries' responses had impacts of varying degrees.

  • For example, the authors estimated that, in the absence of large-scale social distancing measures, there would have been 465 times more confirmed cases in China, 17 times more cases in Italy and 14 times more cases in the U.S.
  • The U.S. still has the highest number of documented coronavirus cases in the world.

Updated 10 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of people to test positive for the novel coronavirus worldwide surged past 7 million on Monday, per Johns Hopkins.

By the numbers: More than 405,100 people have died of COVID-19 and over 3.1 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.9 million.

Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m.: 7,136,366 — Total deaths: 406,925 — Total recoveries — 3,311,738Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m.: ET: 1,961,185 — Total deaths: 111,007 — Total recoveries: 518,522 — Total tested: 20,615,303Map.
  3. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: 86% think protests present large to moderate risk.
  4. 2020: Trump to restart campaign rallies.
  5. Public health: Social distancing may have prevented 5 million U.S. deaths.
  6. World: Governments turn to protectionism.
Dave Lawler
11 hours ago - World

South Asia emerges as a new coronavirus hotspot

Migrant workers and their families wait in Delhi for busses back to their home villages. Photo: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

India opened up restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship today even as it recorded a record-high 9,971 new coronavirus cases, the third-most worldwide behind Brazil and the U.S.

Why it matters: Lockdowns are being lifted in South Asia — home to one-quarter of the world’s population — not because countries are winning the battle against COVID-19, but because they simply can't sustain them any longer.

