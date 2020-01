The first "Saturday Night Live" of the new year opened in hell, where former "SNL" star Jon Lovitz made his show comeback as Trump impeachment trial attorney Alan Dershowitz.

The big picture: "SNL" regular Kate McKinnon took on the role as the devil, while guest host Adam Driver assumed the role of the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, to whom Lovitz once provided legal advice.

